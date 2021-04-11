Junior League of Florence prepare for 4th annual ‘Little Black Dress’ initiative

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Junior League of Florence is preparing to kick-off their 4th Annual Little Black Dress Initiative and are looking for your support. The initiative is a poverty awareness campaign where participants commit to wearing the same black dress for women and the same black outfit for men for five consecutive days, April 19 – 23, 2021 to raise awareness of how poverty limits people’s resources, confidence, and opportunities.

“Everybody can’t afford to buy a black dress. Some of us are not making as much money especially since Covid-19,” Nicole Dixon, Executive Board and Chair, said. “If I can wear the same black dress to work, to my child’s event or to an interview you make it work. You just put on a different cardigan or a jean coat and call it a day and keep going,” Dixon continued.

Follow along with #JLFdoesLBDI and support our work in the community by making donation to help fight poverty. Each $10 donation we will provide you with a LBD mask and button. Donation Link: http://juniorleagueofflorence.eventbrite.com/. If you would like to be a sponsor please contact Nicole Dixon at littleblackdressfl@gmail.com or 843-687-5095.

The organization is raising funds and ask for the following donations and give them to a shelter of their choice.



Nicole Echols, Vice President of Junior League of Florence, says the organization is kicking off the week with an event that everyone in the community is invited to.

“We’d like everyone to go on social media like Junior League of Florence, follow us, see our page, you can also go to our website and on April 18th, we’ll be having everyone come out here, wear your black dress and just to kick off the week. The entire community is welcomed. You’ll get a pin and a mask,” Echols said.