LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A second crash in the Loris area during rush hour has closed a major road.

Green Sea Road is closed near Church Street after a crash with injuries, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol incident map.

The wreck happened an at about 6:08 p.m. on Thursday. News13 is working to gather more information.

Another crash happened less than an hour earlier, closing SC-66 near Doyce Lane. Officials have described the incident as a “very bad crash.”

