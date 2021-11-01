Kicking off November with blue skies

Happy November my friends! We’re kicking off the month cool, with temps in the 40s and low 50s. High temps are slated to take a nice leap to the low 70s during the afternoon though.

Get ready for an abundance of sunshine to hang around right into tomorrow as well for the Pee Dee, with limited clouds trying to mix in along the coast. Highs for Tuesday will rise a couple degrees higher.

Cloud cover will increase on Wednesday, holding highs down in the 60s, with rain chances slated to make a bit of a comeback by Thursday night. Keep checking back for when you should grab that umbrella!

TODAY: Abundance of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the low 50s to upper-mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Staying mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.