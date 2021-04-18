Kids Jamboree at the Florence Center wrapped up Sunday

The annual Kids Jamboree returned to the Florence Center over the weekend after delays due to COVID-19. The event usually takes place in winter but was postponed. Organizers said they were happy to give Pee Dee families something fun to do.

“We just didn’t know if it was the right time to do something like this,” Florence Center marketing coordinator Brandon Rybak said. “We didn’t know if we could do it safely.” He said safety measures like a mask requirement and increased cleaning were put in place to ensure the event could happen safely. Attendees were able to take part in a wide range of activities, from helicopter rides to body painting.

“We rode all the rides inside and we were riding all the trains and stuff,” attendee Mikey Champion said. Vendors, snack bars and a petting zoo were also set up at the event. Many families were happy to get out over the weekend.

“Just trying to have some fun with the kids, get them out of the house,” attendee Tiffany White said. “We’re having a great time.” She brought her son and nephew to the event. They said their favorite parts were the rides and bounce houses. Rybak, who grew up in Florence, said he enjoys seeing children have more activities available than he did.

“People are uncertain of a lot of things and it just feels good to welcome them into our facility,” Rybak said. “It’s really something special when you put together something like this, especially in these circumstances.” The event started Saturday morning and ended Sunday evening.