Lake City 7-year-old organizes litter cleanup

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW)– Volunteers in Lake City cleaned up litter on Wallace Street Saturday morning. Seven-year-old Bowyn Floyd organized the effort with the help of her mother, Olivia Floyd.

“I’m cleaning trash,” Bowyn Floyd said, “It feels great.” Olivia Floyd said she has always been environmentally conscious. She said she frequently goes around their neighborhood to pick up litter, but wanted to help out in other parts of town.

“A couple months ago, Bowyn mentioned on the way to school randomly, ‘Mama, look at all the trash on the road, we need to pick it up,’” Olivia Floyd said, “I called the City of Lake city and they transferred me right to the mayor and I was like, ‘Where in the community could we do this?’” Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. said he was happy to help make it happen.

“Her mom called me out of the clear blue sky and said, ‘My daughter wants to do a litter cleanup,'” Anderson said, “I’m like, really? She said, ‘Yes, and she’s very adamant about this and she wants it done quickly.'” They settled on Wallace Street. Floyd and her mother made a video and flyers to promote the event.

“I found some of these at school and some of these are my cousins and some are my family,” Bowyn Floyd said of the volunteers. Her mother and the mayor were both impressed by her initiative.

“To be seven years old, she’s so full of kindness, compassion, courage,” Olivia Floyd said, “I can’t wait to see what wonderful things she’s going to do with her life.” She said her daughter inspires her to be a better person.

“I already told her I’m voting for her in future years,” Anderson said. Bowyn Floyd said she was pleased with the turnout and thanked the volunteers for coming.