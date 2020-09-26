Large police presence for ‘disturbance’ at Myrtle Beach hotel

UPDATE 9/25 10:30 p.m. — Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police tells News13 they are clearing the scene with no arrests.

ORIGINAL STORY: MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A large number of police officers are responding to a hotel in Myrtle Beach Friday night.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department confirms to News13 that officers were called to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel for a ‘disturbance’ around 7:30 p.m. Officers remained on scene as of 9:45 p.m.

Police have not provided additional information at this time. We’re working to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.