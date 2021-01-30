Large police response, crime tape up at Forestbrook Dunkin’ Donuts

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – There is a large police response and crime tape up at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Horry County.

Late Friday night, the Horry County Police Department responded to the Dunkin’ at 3490 Belle Terre Boulevard. That’s in the Forestbrook area.

News13’s Maria DeBone says police were still on scene as of 1:20 a.m. Saturday. Crime tape surrounds the building and part of the street. Part of Belle Terre Boulevard is blocked off.

Courtesy: WBTW

Courtesy: WBTW

Courtesy: WBTW

News13 has requested information from the Horry County Police Department and we’re waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.