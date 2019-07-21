Last Day of the Heat Wave, Cooler Temperatures and Rain on the Way

Today could be the last day of the seventh straight heat advisory. This daytime heating pattern will last for a couple more days, and then a cold front moves through on Tuesday, giving us much needed relief. However, there is not Heat Advisory planned for Monday as of yet due to high temperatures being a tad bit cooler. Heat index values will still reach into the 100s tomorrow, and slightly under Tuesday. The cold front will move through on Tuesday and linger slightly into Wednesday, bringing a chance for widespread rain and lower temperatures. High pressure will stil be in control over our area, keeping the weather warm, dry, and sunny. This high pressure will also keep rain chances low, with the only chance being an isolated afternoon thunderstorm again for tomorrow. The temperature for tomorrow lower will be in the 90s inland and at the beaches. By midweek, high temperatures than will be in the mid to low 80s.

Tonight: Mainly clear, warm & muggy. Upper 70s beaches and Mid 70s inland.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, hot & humid with a slight chance of t-storms. Lower 90s inland and beaches.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with widespread t-storms. Low 90s inland and upper 80s beaches.