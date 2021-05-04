Late storms possible for our Toasty Tuesday

Heat & humidity ramps back up today, and it is bringing the chance for more showers and thunderstorms. Much of today will be dry though, with more sun allowing for many areas inland to at least hit temps around 90. Thunderstorms will pop up late in the day and continue into tonight. It will be very warm again on Wednesday, with some spots approaching close to 90. There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms ahead of a cold front that will move through Wednesday night.

Cooler weather arrives Thursday with highs in the 70s. High pressure will build in Friday with sunshine. The sunny weather will last through Mother’s Day weekend, as the region sees temps rise up again. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s on Sunday.

Today: Partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with scattered storms. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.

Tonight: Evening storms and showers, then mostly cloudy late. Lows 67-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm, and humid; chance for a few storms. Highs 85-90.