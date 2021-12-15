Late week temps return to the 70s

Good morning on another hump day! Sunny weather will continue through the rest of the week my friends! High pressure will continue to control things, leading to that result. We’ll see sunshine today and temperatures similar to what we saw yesterday with highs in the mid 60s. The center of the high pressure will move offshore Thursday and Friday, allowing warmer weather to move into the Carolinas.

Highs on Thursday will be close to 70, then into the low to mid 70s on Friday. This warmer weather will continue on Saturday, but we will see an increase in clouds ahead of a cold front. That front will push through early Sunday, with a few showers. It will be cooler Sunday with highs in the 60s.

The cold front will stall to our south on Monday and we’ll cool off even more with highs in the 50s. A low will develop along the front Monday evening and start to push beck to the north. This will bring back the chance for rain showers on Tuesday, which we definitely need!

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy morning fog. Lows 38-42 inland, 45-46 beaches.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with warmer pm temps. Highs near 70.