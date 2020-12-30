Latta police chief leaves department after 16 years

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – Latta Police Chief Derrick Cartwright announced Tuesday that he will soon be leaving the department that he has been with for 16 years.

Chief Cartwright thanked the many officers, citizens and others he has worked with in the Town of Latta over the years.

The department and the Town of Latta has been great to me throughout my career here. I’ve made some great friends, contacts and blue family along the way. We’ve been through a lot together throughout my time here and I have learned a lot from a many of you that are reading this. I was told years ago “you’ll never stop learning”. This is so true. Chief Derrick Cartwright, Latta Police Department

Cartwright was named Latta’s chief in November of 2016.

He says he will be taking a position with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, under new sheriff Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell.

Cartwright said his last day will be Thursday. He says Lt. Josh Holt will serve as Interim Chief of Police in Latta.

Count on News13 for updates on a permanent replacement.