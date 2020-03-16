Legends in Concert closing down shows until further notice

Legends in Concert will be closing down its shows after Monday night’s performance until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Employees were told on Monday evening, according to Chris Tucker, general manager.

President Trump has recommended no gatherings of more than 10 people, the CDC recommends no gatherings of 50 or more, and the governor of South Carolina has said no gatherings of more than 100.

Cancellation policy or refunds to shows have not been announced at this time.

For more information, check on their website here.

