Limited showers on Sunday switch to Valentine’s Day sun

A good Sunday morning to you all! More clouds have arrived, but don’t let that get you down!

A weak cold front will continue its push out over the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, bringing us mainly cloudy skies, a few rain showers here and there, and highs in the mid- to upper-50s.

On Valentine’s Day, we will see sunshine return but with highs sticking in the low-mid 50s. A warming trend will take hold again with mostly sunny skies, looking toward the middle of next week!

Rain showers are slated to arrive late on Thursday after a burst of warmer temperatures. Please stay tuned for more late-week updates.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few showers around. Highs mostly in the mid-upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Clouds clear out late, with lows in the mid-30s to just below 30.

VALENTINE’S DAY: Abundant sunshine with highs in the low to mid-50s.