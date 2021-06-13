Limited Sunday storm chances linger

Happy Sunday all! Just like yesterday we’re kicking things off with a good deal of clouds and humidity. Decent pops of sunshine will find their way through into the afternoon today, but highs will only rise to the low and mid 80s. Don’t ditch the umbrella yet either, as isolated showers and storms remain a possibility, especially along the coast this afternoon.

Any storms will fizzle out overnight with lows falling around 70. Limited isolated storm and shower potential will still be around tomorrow, as heat increases as well into the start of the workweek, back to the upper half of the 80s for the coast, with low 90s inland. Limited storm and shower activity will try to linger in a spotty sense, but will look to finally take a break by Wednesday, with abundant sun slated for Thursday & Friday!

TODAY: Good pops of sun with isolated storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Stray showers linger with a decent amount of clouds. Lows around 70.

MONDAY: Hotter with isolated showers around. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.