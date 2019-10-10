Little Miss Tiny Tot brings treasure box of toys to Florence classroom

Home
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A little girl in the Pee Dee is hoping to have a Positively Carolina impact on students in her community.

Hannah Owens is Little Miss Tiny Tot South Carolina and she brought a “treasure box” to the first-grade class at Lester Elementary in Florence.

Students will get to pick a toy from the box as a reward for good grades or good behavior.

“She gets to pick toys out of the toy chest at her school so to be able to allow other children to do that makes her feel good too,” Hannah’s mom, Jennifer Owens, said.

Hannah held a toy drive in Florence to fill the treasure box.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: