Little Miss Tiny Tot brings treasure box of toys to Florence classroom

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A little girl in the Pee Dee is hoping to have a Positively Carolina impact on students in her community.

Hannah Owens is Little Miss Tiny Tot South Carolina and she brought a “treasure box” to the first-grade class at Lester Elementary in Florence.

Students will get to pick a toy from the box as a reward for good grades or good behavior.

“She gets to pick toys out of the toy chest at her school so to be able to allow other children to do that makes her feel good too,” Hannah’s mom, Jennifer Owens, said.

Hannah held a toy drive in Florence to fill the treasure box.