Little River man charged after police find bruises and welts all over 3-year-old

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A Little River man has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child after police found bruises and welts all over a 3-year-old’s body.

North Myrtle Beach police responded to a call at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The caller said they heard what “sounded like a child being slammed into a wall and screaming out in pain,” according to the report.

Police said when they arrived, they heard a child crying very loudly. They said William Rodney Tutterow, 30, refused to open the door after they identified themselves. Once the door was opened, Tutterow stood in the way of officers to prevent them from entering or seeing inside, according to the report.

“Upon making contact with the 3-year-old, I observed many bruises on both shins, ankles, thighs, arms and back of child,” the officer reported. “There were red welts on the child’s left leg and both arms. There was also a bruise on the child’s face.”

Tutterow told police the child is autistic and cannot speak or understand, “though the child had no difficulty interacting with officers,” police reported.

The child’s mother showed up and said some of the bruises were not on the child when she left him, officers said. She said her son had been playing rough with his cousin, which caused some of the bruises. She noticed her son had clumps of hair falling out and his hair looked like it had been pulled. She also told police Tutterow has a history of domestic violence against her and she previously had an order of protection against him.

Tutterow was arrested on an unrelated warrant for stealing from Boulineau’s IGA and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

South Carolina DSS is further investigating the case.