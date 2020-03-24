LIVE: Horry County leaders hold briefing on COVID-19

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Coronavirus
Positively Carolina
National
Elections
Washington-DC
Missing and Murdered Podcast
Viral
Entertainment
Top Stories
Panthers release former NFL MVP Cam Newton
Top Stories
South Carolina schools will remain closed through the month of April
Trump hopes country will be reopened by Easter amid outbreak
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
Video
Myrtle Beach Speedway makes changes to upcoming events, including spring break nationals event
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Dillon Co. shooting
Top Stories
Man faces charges for deliberately coughing near elderly person wearing medical face mask, police say
Top Stories
North Carolina man arrested for coronavirus hoax at Walmart
Abducted Perry County baby found safe and unharmed, suspect in custody
Video
Lumberton man gets $3M bond after multiple rape, robbery charges; more victims possible
Video
Myrtle Beach man charged with voluntary manslaughter
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Panthers release former NFL MVP Cam Newton
Top Stories
Myrtle Beach Speedway makes changes to upcoming events, including spring break nationals event
NCHSAA postpones spring sports until May 18
Staley named Associated Press coach of the year
Video
‘Everything hurts’: YouTube comedians run Myrtle Beach Marathon in enormous shoes
Video
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Entertainment
Contests
Contest Winners
Restaurant Resource Guide
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Alert
Breaking News Alert
South Carolina schools will remain closed through the month of April
LIVE: Horry County leaders hold briefing on COVID-19
Home
Posted:
Mar 24, 2020 / 03:03 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 24, 2020 / 03:36 PM EDT
If you are on mobile and can’t see the video,
click here to watch
.
Trending stories
South Carolina schools will remain closed through the month of April
Robeson County reports 2nd case of coronavirus
LIVE: Horry County leaders hold briefing on COVID-19
INTERACTIVE MAP: County-by-county cases of coronavirus in SC
103 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina for a total of 298; 2 new deaths
Video
Here’s a list of disinfectants approved to kill coronavirus
‘We must all assume we have the virus’: SC Gov. limits crowds to 3
Video
Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Dillon Co. shooting