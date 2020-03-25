LIVE: News13’s Nicole Boone talks about the latest coronavirus news

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC is investigating 82 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 424 cases in 39 counties*.

Additionally, projections for new cases of COVID-19 in the state through May 2 are also included in today’s web update. This data projects 2,657 cumulative cases by April 2 and 8,053 cases by May 2, however, projected data is estimated and may change significantly due to various factors.