Local business pays off $1,800 in lunch debt at Carolina Forest Elementary

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – The owner of Handley’s Pub and Grill has been asking for donations from patrons to help pay off school lunch debt.

According to the Carolina Forest Elementary School Cafeteria Facebook page, on Wednesday the owner came to the school and presented a check for $1,800 to pay off all students’ lunch debt.

This comes about after Derrick Nunziante, the owner of The Main Slice on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach dedicated 20% of all sales made in November to help relieve Waterway Elementary School’s lunch debt.

That story got the attention of NFL Carolina Panthers player, Temarrick Hemingway. Hemingway made a sizable donation to help cover lunch debt for Riverside, Ocean Drive, and Waterway Elementary schools.

Follow this link sign-up for free or reduced lunch within the Horry County Schools district.