1  of  2
Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings and analysis as House Judiciary Committee takes over Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm

Local business pays off $1,800 in lunch debt at Carolina Forest Elementary

Home
Posted: / Updated:
Lunch Debt Donors_1558097160268

File photo of J.F.K Elementary School in Kingston, NY (AP Photo/Mary Esch, File)

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – The owner of Handley’s Pub and Grill has been asking for donations from patrons to help pay off school lunch debt.

According to the Carolina Forest Elementary School Cafeteria Facebook page, on Wednesday the owner came to the school and presented a check for $1,800 to pay off all students’ lunch debt.

This comes about after Derrick Nunziante, the owner of The Main Slice on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach dedicated 20% of all sales made in November to help relieve Waterway Elementary School’s lunch debt.

That story got the attention of NFL Carolina Panthers player, Temarrick Hemingway. Hemingway made a sizable donation to help cover lunch debt for Riverside, Ocean Drive, and Waterway Elementary schools.

Follow this link sign-up for free or reduced lunch within the Horry County Schools district.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story