Local churches prepare to reopen amid pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Beach Church staff members have been preparing to safely reopen ever since it closed.

Since the coronavirus left many sanctuaries empty, the church continued streaming Sunday services online.

As many restaurants and attractions continue to reopen, lead pastor Todd Elliott says he wants to be in stride with the rest of community while keeping everyone safe.

New safety procedures have been implemented at Beach Church to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Entry doors will remain open and families will be seated every other row, two seats apart.

Physical greetings will not be allowed. Snacks and fresh coffee will no longer be served. Public bathrooms will also be sanitized in between services.

Even with new protocols, Elliott determined that opening amid the pandemic was the best decision for his congregation by simply asking.

“We actually sent out a survey and asked them specifically about reopening,” Elliott explained. “What we found was that 65% of our people were either ready to immediately reopen or open with some precautions in place, which we feel like we’ve got.”

Church services will reconvene at Beach Church on Sunday, June 7 however, Elliott encourages members to worship where they are most comfortable.