Local Coronavirus impacts on long-term care facilities

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The residents and staff of long-term care facilities will be part of the first phase of Coronavirus vaccinations in South Carolina.

On Monday (12/14), South Carolina got it’s first installment of COVID-19 vaccines and it’s expecting to receive between 200,000 and 300,000 vaccines by the end of the year.

Some of those who will be able to get a vaccine in Phase 1A include those providing direct medical care to COVID-19 patients, ER staff, first responders, home health/hospice workers and both the staff and residents in long term care facilities.

According to DHEC data, among long-term care facilities in Horry County with an active outbreak, there are 126 staff cases and 141 resident cases.

Among long-term care facilities in Florence county with an active outbreak, there are 192 staff cases and 316 resident cases.

