Local Covid-19 survivors share how they celebrate Christmas

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – As some of us celebrate Christmas a little different because of the pandemic, there are a few Covid-19 survivors who took the time out of their holiday to share with News13 how they are celebrating.

Maxine McCoy, 72 year old Covid-19 survivor, is from the Pamplico area. She and her sister Cynthia Parks along with 4 of their siblings battled the coronavirus. McCoy and Parks where the only two who survived. Today, McCoy says she’s spending Christmas with just her husband.

“I am just grateful. That’s one thing that I am and yes I miss being together and fellowshipping with my family and we still talk on the phone, but it’s not like being together and eating and having fun and just talking about things but if God is willing we will get a chance…the ones that are left…we’ll get a chance to do it again,” says McCoy.

Her sister, Cynthia Parks is 69 years old and spent 54 days at McLeod Regional Hospital in Florence battling the virus. She celebrated Christmas alone. Parks says she’s used to celebrating with family members and enjoying Christmas dinner, but this year is different.

“With my family they have been very supportive. My church family have been very supportive and I’m just thankful that I have another chance at life,” Parks says.

LeKeshia Bethea also battled Covid-19 at McLeod and she did so while pregnant. For Christmas, she says she’s staying home and not celebrating with family like she’s used to.

“This year we are staying home. We did gift exchange with family on yesterday and when going to do the gift exchange we wore masks and reached out to hand over the gifts which is…so heartbreaking not being able to be there to see them enjoy their gifts,” Bethea says.