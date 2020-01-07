Local human trafficking advocate to speak at HGTC tonight

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A human trafficking advocate from our area will speak tonight at Horry Georgetown Technical College.

Erica Leigh Feagin is from Lake City, but spent 11 months traveling to 11 different countries in Africa to advocate for victims of human trafficking.

Now Feagin is bringing what she learned during her time working in ministry and advocacy to the Grand Strand.

“She’s a local,” Brooke Holden, spokeswoman for the SC Coastal Region Human Trafficking Task Force said. “So you get the best of both worlds in the sense of someone you can relate to, someone who knows this area and knows the people in this area as well as the skill set and the trade that she’s acquired over the years working in human trafficking.”

Tonight’s event is open to the public and will be in the Burroughs Auditorium from 5-7.

Holden says people will learn how they can get involved to help stop trafficking on the Grand Strand.

“It’s also a good opportunity for us to network and see how we can work in our fields and our trades and how that can work together for the greater good of the community,” Holden said.