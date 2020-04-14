Local law enforcement salutes motorcade carrying body of CCSO deputy killed in crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement gathered along I-26 on Tuesday to pay their respects to a Charleston County deputy who was killed in a crash on Monday.

Deputy Jeremy LaDue was on patrol in the 2400 block of Savannah Highway in West Ashley when a vehicle collided into his patrol car on Monday.

LaDue, 29, and the other motorist, Kwamane Mitchell, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Both later died.

A law enforcement motorcade escorted LaDue’s remains from the Medical University of South Carolina to McAlister Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek on Tuesday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said LaDue has served the department since February 2019 and patrolled the West Ashley district. He is survived by his parents and sister.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.