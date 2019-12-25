LISTEN: Local officials welcome Santa on Christmas Eve

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Officials are welcoming Santa on Christmas Eve, as he pays a visit to our area.

Georgetown County Emergency Management posted on social media late Tuesday night that Santa was delivering Christmas cheer.

The post suggested ‘good little boys and girls’ should get in bed so Santa doesn’t skip over their houses.

Officials in Surfside Beach took over local police scanners to announce that a ‘suspect’ had ‘been making entry into multiple residences, possibly through chimneys’ around 10 p.m.

The announcement went on to say that the suspect did not appear to be violent. Other suspects were described as ‘deer-like’ in appearance, with brown fur, four legs, antlers, and wearing harnesses with bells.

Here is part of the announcement:

Other law enforcement agencies also reported seeing Santa.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported that Santa had already delivered more than 5 billion gifts as of 10:30 p.m.

NORAD showed Santa above Horry County late Tuesday night.

Children have been able to track Santa’s route live here.