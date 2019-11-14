Local schools celebrate Native American Heritage month

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe welcomed students for a Native American Cultural Celebration on Thursday. The event was held at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

Students from Robeson, Scotland, Cumberland and Hoke counties were in attendance. There was dancing, food tasting, crafting and more.

“We wanted them to learn about the Native culture with the dance and spirituality of being Native American,” said Lumbee Tribal Chairman Henry Godwin Jr.

The tribe actively collaborates with outside agencies such as the public schools, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Robeson Community College.

“We feel like we will be able to have a bigger effect and be impactful in the lives of our students and well being of our students,” Chairman Godwin said.

The event started at 10 A.M. and lasted until 1 P.M.. It was the tribe’s first year hosting the free event.

“It’s important for the Native American children here in Robeson County to get an opportunity to experience their culture hands on and actually see things that are a part of their background,” said Asia Bracey, Teacher at East Robeson Primary School.

Native American Heritage Month is in November. To celebrate, the tribe is posting cultural stories on their Facebook each day.