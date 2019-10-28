Local Sheriff joins ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser to help children affected by cancer

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – No Shave November is an annual tradition meant to show support for those affected by cancer. One local Sheriff is taking part and raising money to help children in his county who have cancer or who have a parent or guardian with cancer.

Sheriff Brunis Wilkins of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office will be sporting a beard this November, according to a press release. Some deputies and detention officers will also be participating after making a $25 donation to the department’s “Shop with the Sheriff” Christmas event.

Female officers and staff can also show their support by using lavender-colored nail polish or hair strips to show their support, according to the press release. Lavender signifies awareness for all types of cancer.

Donations from this and other sources will be used to help bring smiles to the faces of children across the county as select children will go on a shopping spree with the Sheriff and members of his staff.

“It’s going to get a little hairy around here. So, don’t be shocked to see a uniform deputy or detention officer sporting a neat beard, goatee or slightly longer hair during November as it’s all for a great cause,” stated Sheriff Wilkins.

The national campaign encourages participants to embrace their hair which is something many cancer patients lose during treatment. The donated funds are equal to grooming services for a month and are used to assist families impacted by Cancer.

Anyone wishing to donate to this cause is asked to make a $25.00 donation by writing a check payable to “The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office” with “Shop with the Sheriff” in the memo line and mail to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office 120 Legend Drive Lumberton, NC 28358.