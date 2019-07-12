Local shops see more customers as chains close

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As major retailers close in the Market Common, local businesses are seeing more profit than ever before.

Jeweler and accessory retailer Charming Charlie filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday and announced the closing of more than 260 stores.

One of the stores is located in the Market Common.

As larger chain stores leave the area, local shops are celebrating their success.

Liza Mata of Coastal Dance Centre says she had to open up a second studio this year in The Market Common to keep up with her demand.

“The location is more central, so we’re getting families from both sides. From the North, from the South, and all the way to the West side of the strand,” said Mata.

For small businesses location is everything when it comes to profit.

The Uncommon Chocolatier had their grand opening in February and have been selling candy non-stop ever since.

“You get more of the local traffic, which keeps us busy in the off season, but we still have a lot of tourists that come here. And we’re right by the movie, so it works out perfect,” said store manager Brittiany Lee.

Market Common Grooming has been in business now for a decade.

Owner Audra Colasacco credits her shop’s success to offering a personal one-on-one service.

“I think it’s because it’s personable. You have just more one-on-one and we just treat everyone like family. And I think that makes a huge difference for people and they enjoy that,” said Colasacco.

If you’re aspiring to open up a local shop in the Market Common, there is support behind you.

“We do a ton of events out here. They’re always doing stuff. And with being a resident in one of these stores you’re automatically involved in everything,” said Lee.

The Market Common is open daily from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. A full list of stores can be found by following this link.