Long-awaited 6-lane extension of Highway 31 is open!

UPDATE: The new 6-lane southern extension of Highway 31 from SC 544 to SC 707 in Horry Co. is open in both directions as of Thursday. There may still be periodic lane closures in the future while a final punch list of items is completed, according to SCDOT.

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – The long-awaited extension of SC 31 should be open by this weekend.

The construction company’s schedule shows the roadway being open in the next couple days, according to Lauren Roeder with SCDOT. “Based on Flatiron’s current schedule, the new extension of SC-31 should be open by this weekend,” Roeder said.

The extension will connect Highway 707 to Highway 544. It was originally scheduled to be finished in June 2017.

Many factors contributed to the delay of the opening, including four separate hurricanes. Most recently, 150 feet of pavement on the new bridge started to crack shortly after it was installed. SCDOT said the construction contractor, Flatiron Construction, is to blame. Flatiron hired a subcontractor to rework the cracked surface and the work is nearly complete, SCDOT reported.

Flatiron is being fined $5,000 per day for their part in the project’s delay. Flatiron will continue to pay the fine until the project is finished. As of March 31, when the project was 587 days late, Flatiron owed $2,935,000. That money will be deducted from the final project cost.