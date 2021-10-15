Looking ahead to spotty storm potential

Happy Friday my friends! You’re waking up to temperatures mostly in the low 60s and upper 50s, with some patchy fog scattered throughout the viewing area.

Abundant sunshine will win out again today, with highs pressing towards the mid and upper 80s. Many communities will see feel-like temps at 90 today as well, so keep it cool this afternoon.

A cold front is slated to pass through during the late afternoon of Saturday, resulting in some spotty pm storms, so please be mindful of that and keep the eyes on the sky. Cooler temps and more sunshine will return on Sunday, right into the start of next week. If you’re looking for fall feels, you are going to love the drop off of humidity after Saturday! You can have an umbrella on standby tomorrow afternoon, but sunglasses otherwise as we look towards next week.

TODAY: Great deal of sun with highs ranging in the low-mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the low to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with spotty pm storms. Highs average in the mid 80s.