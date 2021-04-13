Looking at a terrific Tuesday!

Good morning my friends! An abundance of sun will settle in for this Tuesday, as temps are tracking up nicely again. We’re looking to hit highs around 80 for the Pee Dee today, with mid 70s for the Grand Strand. Clouds will mix in towards the evening, trying to hold up overnight with more lows back to the 50s.

The next best chance of rain we have will be late on Wednesday, following up partial sunshine during the day there, with temps ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s. Those shower chances will fizzle right on into Thursday morning, with partly sunny skies fighting right back into the frame, with even more sun pushing forward to Friday!

TODAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s to just above 80.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with low temps in the upper to mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Some breaks of sun with a few late showers. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.