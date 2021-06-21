Looking on to Tuesday storm potential

Claudette has strengthened back into a tropical storm as it works to press away from the North Carolina Coast. The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical storm warning for the coast of North Carolina earlier this morning due to a continuing wind threat. As Claudette moves further off to the northeast today we will see quieter weather for most of the day, with good breaks of sunshine winning out. High temps will be rising back towards 90 along the coast and mid 90s inland.

A cold front will be pressing across the Carolinas on Tuesday, yet again bringing us more showers and storms. Be weather aware tomorrow! We’ll cool off to around 80 on Wednesday before heating back up for the end of the week. Isolated storms will linger for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.

Today: Clouds and sunshine, very warm and breezy. Highs: 92-94 inland, 89-90 Beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows: 72-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Tuesday: More cloud cover with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.