Looking wonderful for a busy weekend!

Happy Friday! Below average temps will continue today and tomorrow, but with plenty of blue skies and sunshine. A storm system will pass us to the north with t-storms close to the border belt. Hail has also been confirmed in Robeson county as well, but these storms will actually be fizzling out into the afternoon.

It will be breezy today with high temperatures in the mid 70s, but the region will jump back into the 80s on Sunday. We will see sunshine mixed with some clouds here and there over the weekend.

Humidity will increase Monday ahead of a cold front late in the day. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day on Monday. We’ll dry out on Tuesday with temperatures dropping back into the 70s. A storm system will bring another chance for rain on Wednesday with temperatures staying below normal. Showers continue through Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and comfy. Highs 76 inland, 74 beaches.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows 46-48 inland, 52 beaches.

Saturday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.