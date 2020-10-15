Loris man sentenced to five years in prison for for having gun during drug-trafficking

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — A judge has sentenced a 20-year-old Loris man to five years in federal prison for a 2019 incident involving a high-speed chase that ended with police finding cocaine and a gun.

Nakeem Supreme Jenerette received the sentence after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced Thursday.

Horry County Police Department officers responded to a call of shots fired on Sept. 25, 2019. When they arrived, they saw a car driving quickly away, according to a press release. They attempted to stop the car, and ended up pursuing it on a high-speed chase where the car ran several stop signs.

The chase ended in Loris, where Jenerette — the passenger — and Zachary Jordan — the driver — escaped on foot. They were both taken into custody a short time later.

Jenerette was found in the woods next to a loaded gun that was wrapped in a shirt. He was also found with cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack” cocaine.

Jordan was found with marijuana, according to a police report. Explosives were allegedly in the car, including what appeared to be a pipe bomb.

United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins, Jr., sentenced Jenerette to 60 months in federal prison, which will be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision.

LATEST CRIME HEADLINES