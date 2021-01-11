Loud noises reported in Horry County appear to have been jet engine being tested at MYR

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Did you hear the loud noises in Horry County Monday night?

The News13 newsroom received numerous calls, emails and Facebook messages from viewers in the Socastee and Myrtle Beach areas around 8:30-9:30 p.m., wondering about a series of noises.

Many people reported the noise sounded like an airplane or military jet but viewers said the sound stopped abruptly and then repeated minutes later. One resident in Socastee said her home began to shake.

Around 10 p.m., the News13 newsroom learned that the noise appeared to be a result of Boeing 727 jet engine tests at Myrtle Beach International Airport. Brett Wilburn of Brett Wilburn Photography posted a video of the tests and wrote, “They’re running up engines on the general aviation ramp”.

Lt. Ashley Hardee with the Horry County Police Department said the department had gotten many calls about the noises but was unsure of the cause of them earlier. Master Corporal Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said his department also received calls.

News13 reached out to officials with the Myrtle Beach International Airport earlier Monday night to ask about the noises but we have not heard back. The airport did not provide any information prior to or after the apparent tests, to local media or on its social media pages, as of 10:30 p.m. Monday.