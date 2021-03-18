Lower late pm storm threat remains

Our storm threat is working to hold up late this afternoon/evening with temperatures still on the rise, and our anticipated cold front moving in from the west. While the threat of widespread severe weather has dropped off, please remain with us throughout the day. Conditions are still favorable into the evening for stronger isolated storm cells, along with a couple isolated tornadoes.

If things are looking calmer as time progresses, we’ll keep you posted on-air, online, and on our app! Stay safe out there my friends and remain weather aware.