Happy Saturday everyone! Mainly dry conditions are taking over with mild temperatures today.

The weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures warming into the 80s, with highs right around 80 for the coast. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm in the Pee Dee on Sunday, but most of us will stay dry through the weekend!

It will be even warmer next week with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be high, and this will bring a chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon. Check back for updates next week.

TODAY: Partly sunny and mild, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly clear with lows in the low 60s to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for inland storms. Highs around 80 to the mid-80s.