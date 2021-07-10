Mainly sunny skies for your Saturday!

I hope your weekend is off to a great start everyone! Mainly sunny skies will be settling in with highs pushing up to the upper 80s for the coast, to the mid 90s for the Pee Dee. A few stray storms can’t be ruled out for this afternoon, into a mild and muggy night.

Good breaks of sunshine will still be around tomorrow, but with an increase in isolated storm chances as winds switch up out of the south. Highs will only back off a couple degrees. Remain weather aware as we progress into the work week as well! Isolated storm potential will remain in place, with hazy sunshine and seasonable temperatures for our region.

TODAY: Mainly sunny with a stray storm possible. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase late with a couple storms. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Breaks of sun with isolated storms around. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.