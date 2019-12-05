Man accused of firing shots into the Pirates Voyage turns down plea deal

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man accused of firing gunshots into the Pirates Voyage venue rejected a plea offer.

Louis Vandunk appeared in court on Wednesday and rejected an offer of two years in prison for a guilty plea, according to George DeBusk, the senior assistant solicitor handling the case. As a result, his case was sent to trial on the February roster.

Vandunk is accused of firing shots into the popular Pirates Voyage dinner theater building in June of 2017. Witnesses told police they saw the shots fired and were able to show police where the accused was sitting in the venue.

Horry County police arrested Vandunk in November of 2017 after a lengthy search and charged him with a weapons possession charge and for discharging a firearm into a public building.