Man accused of raping woman at a bench in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man is facing multiple charges after an alleged rape in Myrtle Beach.

According to an arrest warrant, a woman indicated to officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department that on May 18, Miguel Angel Triminio-Borjas raped her.

The woman, who said she had been in a previous relationship with Triminio-Borjas, said the two were on the beach talking. Then, the warrant suggests he escorted her to a “secluded ‘snack shack’ away from the public” and then led her to a covered wooden bench and pinned her body down by holding down her arms.

She told police that he then removed her clothing and assaulted her, according to the arrest warrant. She also said he covered her mouth with his hand so she was unable to scream for help. She said she was unable to get away from him because he was holding her to the bench.

The arrest warrant does not indicate the exact or approximate location of the incident.

As a result of the incident, Triminio-Borjas, 33, was arrested on May 22 and charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. He is also facing a second degree harassment charge.

He remains in the Myrtle Beach Jail as of 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Horry County Public Index, Triminio-Borjas most recently had a Myrtle Beach address.