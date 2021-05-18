Man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy in Socastee

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a minor in Horry County.

Cesar Sacor-Sacalxot of Horry County was arrested Monday, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking information. He is charged with criminal sexual conduct – third degree.

According to a report obtained by News13 from the Horry County Police Department, an officer responded in March to a report of a sexual assault that occurred on Leonard Loop in the Socastee area. The report lists Leonard Road, a neighboring street, as Sacor-Sacalxot’s residence.

The report says the victim in the case is a 15-year-old boy. Few other details have been provided. News13 is working to learn more information about this case.