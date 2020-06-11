Man accused of shooting at victim, stealing his car after losing money on pool games at Loris bar

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A man is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint, stealing his car and shooting at him after losing bets at a Loris bar.

According to a police report, officers responded to Rockefellers Bar on Highway 701 N, on May 16. A man said he had been playing pool at the bar with his nephew. He said the suspect, later identified as Jonathan Joe Hemingway, was with them and placed bets on the pool games.

The victim told police that Hemingway had been losing money on the bets throughout the night and when the victim went to his vehicle in the parking lot, Hemingway approached him. That’s when the report suggests Hemingway pulled a gun and began “pressing it into the victim’s face”. The report says Hemingway then told the victim to “give him everything in his pockets” before Hemingway reached into his pockets to take his car keys, wallet and iPhone X.

Then, the victim said Hemingway ordered him to walk down the street and not look back, or Hemingway would shoot him.

While walking down the road, the victim said Hemingway drove by in the victim’s vehicle and shot about five rounds in his direction. The victim said he could “feel the air and dust near his feet as a few of the bullets flew by”. No injuries were mentioned in the report.

Hemingway was arrested and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway on Wednesday. Here are his listed charges:

Attempted murder

Armed robbery

Kidnapping

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Felon in possession of a firearm

Grand larceny

Hemingway remains in jail as of Thursday evening.