Man accused of starting 2009 Highway 31 Wildfire arrested in Horry County Wednesday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The man cited for the 2009 Highway 31 Wildfire, the most destructive wildfire in South Carolina’s history in terms of loss, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Marc Torchi

Marc Anthony Torchi, now 49, was arrested by Conway Police according to online booking records. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center for simple possession of marijuana.

More than a decade ago, Torchi was issued two tickets after burning household garbage at his home in the Woodlawn subdivision. He was cited for failure to notify the forestry commission and allowing the fire to ‘spread to lands of another’.

The Highway 31 Fire happened on April 22, 2009. It burned nearly 20,000 acres and destroyed nearly 80 homes, totaling $25 million in damage.