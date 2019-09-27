Man arrested on his birthday for apparent stabbing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man was arrested Thursday following an apparent stabbing in Myrtle Beach.

According to a police report obtained by News13, officers were called to a reported stabbing on Wednesday. Police responded to 880 Nance Street to find a woman with a severe laceration, according to the report. Stitches were later needed to close her wounds.

Police then searched for the suspect. They found Andrew Richardson hiding in bushes near the railroad tracks by 8th Avenue North and Canal Street.

Richardson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday, which was also his 52nd birthday, according to booking records. He was booked at 3 p.m. on a charge of criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and spent the night in jail. He remains there as of Friday morning.

The police report said Richardson has previous convictions for domestic violence.

News13 is working to get additional details in this case. Count on us for updates.