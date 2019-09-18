Man charged with felony DUI in August crash that killed woman in Longs

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A man is now charged in a deadly crash that happened in Longs, in August.

Andrew David Manos, 59, of Longs was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

The crash happened in the parking lot of the A Plus Auto Sales on Highway 9 East, near Rum Bluff Boulevard on August 2.

Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol tells News13 that Andrew’s vehicle rear-ended four other vehicles. Collins says a passenger in one of the vehicles later died.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office later identified a passenger as Elizabeth Manos, who was 56.

Her relation to Andrew is unknown.

Andrew remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon.