Man dies after his truck hits fallen tree, lands in swamp off road in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A 68-year-old man died after crashing into a fallen tree on Ritter Road in Walterboro.

The Hendersonville man was traveling westbound when his pickup truck struck a tree that had fallen across the roadway, blocking both lanes, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

It happened Wednesday just before 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the truck became airborne after hitting the tree and crashed into a nearby swamp, landing in approximately eight inches of water.

“Bystanders advised 9-1-1 Dispatchers the man was unconscious,” officials said. They had broken a side window to access the man and moved the tree from one of the travel lanes before firefighter-paramedics arrived.

Ritter Rd between Hendersonville Hwy (US Hwy 17-A) and White Hall Road was blocked for two hours while the SC Highway Patrol and Coroner’s Office conducted their investigations.