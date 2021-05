HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Philadelphia man died in a crash on Highway 22 East in Horry County.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office announced Monday evening that Jerry Jones, of Philadelphia, PA, died on Friday from injuries sustained in a May 23 crash. He was 60 years old.

The details of the crash have not been released but the coroner’s office says Jones was driving a motorcycle at the time of the crash.