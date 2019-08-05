Man donates 75 backpacks to Darlington County school

SOCIETY HILL, SC (WBTW) A man donated 75 backpacks to Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School as a way to give back to his community.

Tommy Douglas is originally from Society Hill and attended the school growing up. He now resides in Columbia, S.C. where he works as a truck driver. He said giving back to his community was his priority.

“The book bags were because kids are the future. And you know, it’s all about the education. Some single moms struggle to have everything by school time, so I thought maybe I could help out and just make somebody happy,” Douglas said.

Since most of his days are spent busy traveling, he gave a family member the funds to purchase the backpacks. He then surprised his former school with the donation last Tuesday.

“Growing up and not having, sometimes I didn’t know how I was going to get a book bag or anything because the struggle was real,” he said.

Douglas made the donation on the same day as school registration. Many staff members were shocked with the nice gesture.

“It was perfect timing because we also had registration going on, and he wanted them to go to the children with no strings attached,” said Kimberly Mason, Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School Principal.

There are only 160 students at the school which has students from Pre-K to 8th grade. Many students got their free backpack during registration.