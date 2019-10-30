Man found dead in car outside of North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death after a man’s body was found in a car on Willow Street.

According to Pat Dowling with the City of North Myrtle Beach, officers were called to the location just after noon on Wednesday. Initially, the call was for a possible cardiac arrest, then a report of a deceased person. After arriving, officers found a 24-year-old Longs man deceased in a blue Dodge Caravan in a driveway of a home. Dowling says the man was visiting the home.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office was called and will determine the cause of death.