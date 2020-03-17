Man previously wanted in Longs double murder arrested

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A murder suspect is now in police custody in Horry County.

Quartez Rae Kwon Livingston was arrested early Monday, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online booking records. He was booked around 10 a.m. Monday.

He had been wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Police say he was involved in the March 7 shooting near Highway 90 and Melissa Lane that claimed the lives of brothers Tavon and Shamon Livingston. Police have not said whether Quartez is related to the brothers.

Previously, Tiyen Shabaz Stockdale of Longs was charged in the case. He’s facing two counts of murder and one possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge. Evidence suggests Stockdale shot the brothers, according to police.

